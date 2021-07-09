Cancel
Celebrities Are Commenting Nonstop on Kaley Cuoco’s Epic Instagrams of Her Brand New Pup

By Kayla Keegan
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco and her hubby, Karl Cook, are celebrating a *pawsome* new addition to their family. This week, the Flight Attendant star shared the amazing news that she and Karl adopted a 9-year-old "mutt of love" named Larry in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Kaley thanked Larry's previous fosters caretakers, a dog shelter and rescue organization called Paws For Life K9 Rescue, and an LA shelter volunteer named Rita Earl for bringing them to Larry. On Instagram, Rita described the 134-pound senior dog as "a friend to ALL. Super chill and easy going."

