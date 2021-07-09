New Public Health director has broad background

Le Sueur County’s new Public Health Director Megan Kirby hit the ground running April 26th when she officially stepped into the position. “I was fortunate enough to have multiple weeks with our previous director, Cindy Shaughnessy, to train and learn the role a little more in depth,” stated Kirby, who has a background working in community health along with a Master's Degree in Public Health, a Bachelor's Degree in Community Health Education, and an Associate's Degree in Psychology.