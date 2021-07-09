A Lightweight Trailer for Heavy-Duty Hauling

This rare Jeep rolled out of a barn after 12 years under its own power. Dennis Collins is the man when it comes to all things Jeep. Collins Bros Jeep is his labor of love, a business that specializes in, you guessed it, Jeep. You’ll probably also recognize Collins from the Fast N' Loud, and his own YouTube channel is pulling a hearty audience with his interesting discoveries. In this video, the Jeep is the perfect subject for the show’s host. Collins geared up to take a trip to Texas to pick up a rare 1980 Jeep Laredo and has some extra toys to explore while there.
