The Migos have been having a monumental year since the release of their self-described "album of the year" Culture III, and now they're ready to celebrate. In collaboration with Pollen Presents, the trio is throwing a massive three-night extravaganza this October in Las Vegas to commemorate the album's release. With special guests like Lil Yachty and Gunna, and an anticipated Migos performance, the three-night stay packed with parties and club takeovers is sure to be the weekend of a lifetime.