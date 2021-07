Ministry is about more than serving the church. It's about transforming lives one person at a time. Whether you already work in a ministry setting, feel called to do so, or just want to deepen your understanding of what ministry is all about, there’s a place for you in our B.A. in Christian Ministries program. You’ll experience transformation of your mind and heart while gaining the relevant skills to serve where God calls you. By digging into the history of your own spiritual development, you’ll learn to lead from the inside out so you’re prepared for a lifetime of effective Christian service.