DUNDEE – If you’ve been missing your car pals, please join us in downtown Dundee! Our cars are tired of hanging out at home, too, so let’s think positive and get ready for our favorite home-town car show. The Dundee Show ‘n Go car show will be held Wednesday, July 28, at Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree at the four corners in Dundee. Parking and registration open at 5 p.m. No early arrivals, please.