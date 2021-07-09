Sisson elected as Elks-USA District Deputy

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America (BPOE) and guests gathered in Tampa, Florida, from July 4 to July 7 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention. During the convention, Jaime L. Sisson, of Penn Yan, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Southern Tier District of the New York State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.