Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Sisson elected as Elks-USA District Deputy

chronicle-express.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America (BPOE) and guests gathered in Tampa, Florida, from July 4 to July 7 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention. During the convention, Jaime L. Sisson, of Penn Yan, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Southern Tier District of the New York State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.

www.chronicle-express.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
City
Florida, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Veteran#Elks Usa#The Bpo Elks#Penn Yan Elks#Supervisor For The Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy