Nothing beats an authentic Italian meal. You certainly won't find anything more authentic, either, than the stromboli at Romano's Pizzeria in Pennsylvania. After all, it was at this neighborhood favorite that the famous baked sandwich was invented. Today, it and the full menu of delightfully delicious Italian meals draws diners from all over Pennsylvania and […]