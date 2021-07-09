Cancel
The Witcher Sets December Premiere Date for Season 2 at Netflix

An end to The Witcher‘s long, long hiatus is in sight: The fantasy drama will be back for Season 2 on Friday, Dec. 17, Netflix announced Friday during its WitcherCon fan event. The return will come almost exactly two years since Season 1 was released on Dec. 20, 2019. Based...

