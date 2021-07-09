The Witcher Sets December Premiere Date for Season 2 at Netflix

We see what you did there last month, HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys. Sure, you made it clear that Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal's upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon was the only GOT project that was given a green light and is actually in production. But that doesn't mean you can't have about 387 others in some form of development- or at least that's what it feels like. The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday that HBO is looking at two additional animated spinoff series (though HBO did not respond to THR's request for a comment). One of the animated series would focus on The Golden Empire of Yi Ti (or Yi Ti), considered one of the oldest and most advanced societies in George R.R. Martin's universe. That's something to keep in mind considering House of the Dragon's Lord Corlys Velaryon aka "Sea Snake" once sailed to Yi Ti. THR also noted that on the live-action development side, the prequel "Flea Bottom" will not be moving forward.