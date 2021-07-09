Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Stellantis in lithium supply deals with California, German firms -sources

By Ernest Scheyder
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2iE0_0asG9ae500
A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

July 9 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI), the world's fourth-largest automaker with brands that include Jeep and Peugeot, has signed memorandums of understanding for lithium supply with geothermal brine projects in California and Germany, according to two sources.

Automakers across the globe have been jockeying for access to lithium, a key ingredient used to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries. They also want the metal to be produced with as little carbon footprint as possible.

Stellantis said this week it plans to invest more than 30 billion euros ($35.54 billion) through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup. read more

The agreements are with privately held Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd, which operates in California's Salton Sea about 160 miles (258 km) southeast of Los Angeles, and Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd (VUL.AX), which operates in Germany's Black Forest area of southwestern Germany, according to the sources.

Stellantis had said on Thursday that it had signed the agreements, but did not name the companies. The French-Italian automaker declined to comment on Friday. read more

Spokespersons for Vulcan and CTR, both with offices in Australia, could not be immediately reached during overnight hours.

Geothermal projects typically involve extracting super-hot lithium-rich brine from underground reservoirs and using the heat to produce electricity, after which lithium is extracted from the brine.

The brine is then reinjected into the earth, making the process more sustainable than open-pit mines and brine evaporation ponds, the two most-common existing methods to produce the white metal.

The process is increasingly getting attention from major global automakers, including General Motors Co (GM.N), which last week said it would invest in CTR's California project. CTR has said it could be producing 60,000 tonnes of lithium - enough to make roughly 6 million EVs, depending on design - by 2024. read more

Vulcan has said it will invest 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) to build geothermal power stations and facilities to extract lithium in Germany, with a goal of hitting output of 55,000 tonnes of the white metal per year. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Gm#Jeep#Peugeot#Ev#Thermal Resources#Ctr Rrb Ltd#French#General Motors Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
California StateCleanTechnica

Tesla Is Inviting Its Energy Customers In California To Join Its Virtual Power Plant

Tesla is inviting its Energy customers living in California to join Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and help stabilize the grid. Virtual power plants aggregate the capacities of energy resources and enhance power generation along with trading or selling power on the electricity market. Back in 2020, our own Steve Hanley shared that Tesla was expanding into both solar microgrids and virtual power plants. Steve wrote about Tesla’s virtual power plant plan in the UK at the time. Less than a year later, Tesla is now setting one up in California.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Fortune

China just launched the world’s largest carbon trading market—and it already needs reforming

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China launched the world’s largest carbon emission trading scheme (ETS) on Friday, after years of delays and missed deadlines. The scheme, which allocates industrial companies a quota for carbon emissions and allows greener firms to sell credits to more polluting ventures, is a step toward China’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060. But the program is unlikely to produce any results this year.
IndustryCleanTechnica

Ironic: Australia Is Source Of Much Of Tesla’s Lithium & Nickel, Yet Hardly Buys Any EVs

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Among the world’s wealthy countries, Australia is one of the least EV-friendly. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s 2019 comments that characterized EVs as a threat to Australians’ way of life seem to have set the tone for Australia’s hands-off EV policy ever since — the market share of EVs in the country remains below 1.0 percent. (This may be changing — New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, recently announced a new EV policy package that includes $500 million worth of incentives and infrastructure investment.)In any case, Tesla has numerous Australian connections. In 2017, when the country went through an energy crisis, Elon Musk’s quick response to the situation made international headlines, and Tesla’s Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage products have now become important parts of the local energy ecosystem.
Irvine, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Irvine-based Rivian delays electric-vehicle production on supply woes

Rivian Automotive, the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon.com, is pushing back plans to start production of its debut vehicle, which was supposed to begin this month, until September. The Irvine-based startup also shifted the timeline for its second planned model, an electric sports-utility vehicle, from August until an unspecified...
EconomyAutoweek.com

GM Will Suck Lithium From the Salton Sea to Make Batteries

With most of the world’s carmakers planning to go all-EV soon, the world is going to need a lot more lithium. It is needed to make EV batteries and most now comes from Australia and Chile. General Motors think it might have found a way to get more, signing an...
California StatePosted by
MotorBiscuit

California’s “Nightmare on Earth” To Become Major GM Lithium Mine

For the electric future everyone thinks is necessary to save Mother Earth, we’ll need lithium for lithium-ion batteries. A lot of it. General Motors just threw down the gauntlet by putting together one of the most “out there” deals ever floated anywhere. Together with a mining company called Controlled Thermal Resources GM plans to take one of the earth’s most terrible mistakes; the Salton Sea, and turn it into lithium lemonade.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Scatec ASA: The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oslo, 16 July 2021: Scatec and Equinor are pleased to announce that the 117 MW solar power plant in Argentina is now in commercial operation. The Guanizuil IIA plant is in the Province of San Juan in the northwest of Argentina.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Volvo's plan to drive the green steel market

Volvo has a new initiative to slash emissions: a plan to begin manufacturing its cars with fossil-free steel by 2026. The Swedish carmaker signed a statement of intent with Nordic steelmaker SSAB last month to commercialize a process to produce steel using green hydrogen instead of coal. According to Volvo, this is the first collaboration between a carmaker and a green steel company.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June industrial output

BEIJING, Jul 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for June, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):. Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall output 8.3 8.8...
Businesspennbizreport.com

Alcoa to supply German company with low-carbon aluminum

Alcoa Corp. recently announced it will supply Erbslöh Aluminium, a German company creating aluminum profiles used in automotive technology and modern industrial applications, with its low-carbon primary aluminum, EcoLum. The product, part of Alcoa’s Sustana line, has a carbon footprint approximately three and a half times above the global average.
California Statenorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Research: California wine industry accounting firms

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on accounting firms that specialize with wine and other beverage industries. A list of wine industry accounting firms ranked by number of North Bay CPAs, then company wide. Other information provided includes the percentage of billings from wine; total number of North Bay staff and companywide; number of North Bay offices and offices companywide; services offered in addition to auditing, management consulting, estate and tax planning; name of managing partner and hourly rate range for partners.
Boulder, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder fuel cell company acquired by German automotive firm

Boulder fuel cell company Vairex Air Systems, tradename for Victori LLC, has been acquired by Eberpächer Group GmbH, a German automotive supplier, the companies said last week in a news release. Vairex, which was founded in 2009, develops and manufactures fuel cell cathode air compressors and related components that are...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Lithium-metal supplier SES to go public via merger with SPAC Ivanhoe Capital in $3.6 billion deal

Lithium-metal battery supplier SES said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied equity value of about $3.6 billion, including a $300 million earn-out. The deal is expected to give SES, a supplier for electric vehicles, up to $476 million in gross proceeds to fund its growth plans, including a $200 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors that include General Motors , Hyundai Motor Company , Geely Holding Group , Kia Corporation , and SAIC Motor Corp. . Other PIPE investors include Koch Strategic Platforms, LG Technology Ventures, Foxconn, Vertex Ventures, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (certain funds), and Franklin Templeton. Once the deal closes, the company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SES." The company was founded in 2021 as a spin-out company of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and operates two facilities in the U.S. and China. The deal is expected to close in the third or fourth quarters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy