Salsman Sentenced to 18 months to 5 Years in Prison
Today, former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was sentenced to state prison for 18 months to five years. His prison term will be followed by six years of probation under the supervision of the PA Department of Probation and Parole, during which he must undergo sexual offender therapy and therapy for sexual addiction disorder. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any recommendations for treatment.www.rocket-courier.com
Comments / 0