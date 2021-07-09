Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Salsman Sentenced to 18 months to 5 Years in Prison

By James Loewenstein
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was sentenced to state prison for 18 months to five years. His prison term will be followed by six years of probation under the supervision of the PA Department of Probation and Parole, during which he must undergo sexual offender therapy and therapy for sexual addiction disorder. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any recommendations for treatment.

