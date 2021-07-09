Cancel
Oakland, CA

Oakland hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist dead

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(OAKLAND, Calif.) A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an SUV in East Oakland Thursday night, East Bay Times reports.

The 33-year-old man killed was an Oakland resident but his identity has not been released yet.

The collision took place at approximately 10:11 p.m. near the intersection of 79th Avenue and International Boulevard. The motorcyclist was riding westbound at high speeds when he collided with white Pontiac Vibe SUV headed eastbound that made a left hand turn onto 79th Avenue after making a stop at a stop sign.

The motorcyclist lost control and then collided with a Nissan Rogue before being thrown from his motorcycle onto the pavement. The driver of the Pontiac Vibe fled from the scene without stopping.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any additional information leading to the arrest of the driver of the Pontiac.

Information can be submitted by contacting the Oakland Police Department at 510-777-8570 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

