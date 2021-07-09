Cancel
Neemias Queta NBA Draft Profile

Cover picture for the articleWhere does the nation’s top defender stack up in the draft?. The Portugal born 7-footer enjoyed three spectacular seasons in Logan for the Aggies, being an integral part of two Mountain West championship winning teams, and two NCAA Tournament teams. Neemias Queta’s numbers improved all three of his college seasons, including a near All-American campaign in 2020-21, where he averaged 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks en route to a tournament bid. So what does all that mean from an NBA Draft perspective? I’ll break down what NBA Teams have to enjoy about Queta’s skillset, and reasons why he’s not a definitive top-30 pick. The Aggies had Sam Merrill drafted last season, can they get a second draftee in the same amount of years?

