Finding the Seam: The Rise of Joe Ross

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals season has been full of ups and downs. A brutal start to the season had many asking whether future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer would be traded away at the deadline. Then a historic stretch of baseball from Kyle Schwarber propelled the Nationals back into the thick of the NL East divisional race only to eventually run into an unstoppable force that is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals were swept in a four-game weekend series that saw their All-Star shortstop hurt with an injured finger, and Schwarber leaves a game with an apparent hamstring injury. There were few bright spots in the series with the defending World Series champs, but one bright spot was Joe Ross. The Nationals announced he would make the rotation at the beginning of the year and while his season, much like the Nationals, has been up and down, Ross may have discovered an approach that could lead to sustainable success. He’s also capable of much more. Assuming his stint on the IL is a short one, Ross is primed for a full breakout in the second half.

