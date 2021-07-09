Eva O'Dean Coleman
Eva O'Dean Coleman, age 89, formally of Ainsworth, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13 at the Bassett Memorial Cemetery. Rev. David Feddern officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
