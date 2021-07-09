Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, NE

Eva O'Dean Coleman

Aurora News Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva O’Dean Coleman, age 89, formally of Ainsworth, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13 at the Bassett Memorial Cemetery. Rev. David Feddern officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

www.auroranewsregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NE
City
Bassett, NE
City
Kearney, NE
State
California State
City
Rose, NE
City
Farnam, NE
City
Ainsworth, NE
City
Seward, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eva O#Gardening#Memorial Community Care#Graveside Services#Rock County High School#Buell#The Thompson School South#United Methodist Women#Eastern Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy