Michigan Avenue Italian restaurant Spiaggia is closing permanently

By Zach Long
 8 days ago
While many restaurants have welcomed back guests to their dining rooms over the past few months, we're still learning of beloved spots that won't be reopening their doors. This morning, Michigan Avenue fine dining institution Spiaggia revealed via an announcement on its website that it is closing permanently. According to...

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

