Google is making on-device machine learning easier on Android later this year

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe usage of machine learning (ML) has become quite common across various applications for multiple use-cases. While on-device ML is preferred over its server-based counterpart for a number of reasons such as low latency and lack of dependency on internet connectivity, it also has numerous drawbacks. Google says that it will be addressing these challenges with the Android ML Platform, coming later this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Google Play Services#The Android Ml Platform#Tensorflow Lite#Api#Os
