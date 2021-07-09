Questlove's Unlikely Trip Back To 'Summer of Soul'

The subject of Ahmir Thompson’s debut feature first came to him over 20 years ago. He just didn’t know it yet. “In 1997, the Roots were in Tokyo, and my translator took me to a restaurant because she thought I had a cool afro,” Thompson—better known as Questlove—says. Soul Train Café was a themed restaurant with monitors all over the walls playing soul clips from a variety of concerts. One of them was a bird’s-eye view of Sly and the Family Stone on an outdoor stage.