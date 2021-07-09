Zaila Avant-garde congratulated by LeBron, Saints, WNBA after historic Spelling Bee win
Zaila Avant-garde became the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in nearly 100 years of competitions, but spelling is just her side hustle. With apologies to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the best sporting event on Thursday night was the Scripps National Spelling Bee that saw 14-year-old Louisiana native, Zailia Avant-garde winning and making history at the same time.fansided.com
Comments / 0