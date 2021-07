So it appears the Katey Sagal-starring Rebel may be on its way to a second season after all, and it might just be Amazon's IMDb TV that makes it happen. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that IMDb TV and lead series studio ABC Signature have a deal in place that not only makes the first season available on the free streaming service but also includes an option for a second season based on how Season 1 performs (and with cast options still in place, the decision is a bit easier)- similar to the deal IMDb TV has with Sony Pictures TV for the now-canceled Nicholas Pinnock-starring ABC drama For Life.