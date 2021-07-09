Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Johnson Controls, Inc.

ForConstructionPros.com
 11 days ago

More info on Johnson Controls, Inc. At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Performance#Johnson Controls Inc#Tyco#Simplex#Grinnell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Axogen, Inc. Appoints John H. Johnson To Board Of Directors

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced that John H. Johnson has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective July 19, 2021. Johnson will serve on both the Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee and the Science and Technology Committee. Johnson is a recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership positions, including at Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Company, ImClone, and Centocor Ortho Biotech.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Announces Affiliate's Entry Into Agreement To Acquire A Controlling Stake In Access Primary Care Medical Group

ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (AMEH) - Get Report, a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its affiliate AP-AMH 2 Medical Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80% of the fully diluted capitalization of Access Primary Care Medical Group ("APCMG"), a primary care physicians' group focused on providing high-quality care to senior patients.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 49,351 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,351 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Collegeshellowoodlands.com

LSC Receives $100,000 Grant from Johnson Controls for Skilled Trades Training

HOUSTON, TX — Lone Star College (LSC) has received $100,000 as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which aims to equip students with in-demand knowledge and skills that will support employment and a pathway for life-long careers upon graduation. In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will support LSC through volunteering and mentorships, providing students with real-world experience, internship opportunities and professional networking connections.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

States Building Analytics Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of States Building Analytics market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric, Buildingiq, Iconics, Coppertree Analytics, Delta Electronics, Enernoc, Buildpulse, Engie Insight, Gridpoint, Ecovox.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,598 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 738 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Industrial Drone Line Launched by Microdrones, GE

Microdrones formally announced its partnership with GE today, to produce a drone line designed for industrial use. Headquartered in Germany, Microdrones is an expert in drone survey equipment, while GE has vast experience in a range of industrial and technological applications. As part of the agreement, GE has become an investor in Microdrones' parent company, mdGroup.
Businesschannele2e.com

Zoom Acquires Cloud Contact Center as a Service Five9

Zoom Video Communications is acquiring Five9, a provider of cloud-based contact center software that’s delivered as a service (SaaS). The deal’s price tag is $14.7 billion. This is technology M&A deal number 425 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.97% of Johnson Outdoors worth $86,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Cell Phonesbostonnews.net

Home Security Solutions Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Godrej & Boyce, Alarm.com

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Home Security Solutions Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Home Security Solutions market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Home Security Solutions Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on July 9: Norman Johnson vs Merck & Co. Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Alyce Johnson and Norman Johnson against Merck & Co. Inc. and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. on July 9: 'Complaint Against Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15244161.), Filed By Norman Johnson, Alyce Johnson. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(funk, Adam)'.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy