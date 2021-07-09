Enfield residents weigh in on road reconstruction plan

The Enfield Town Council held a public hearing on July 6, regarding the town’s next phase of the ongoing plan for reconstructing roads, and the schedule of those roads that will be upcoming in the next five-year phase, beginning later this year.

The plan was discussed at previous meetings, and a public hearing was required before putting the referendum on the ballot for November.

George Young, a resident of Holly Lane, said that the referendum should include his street, “sooner rather than later.” After describing the road’s condition, he asked if any on the council had visited Holly Lane recently.

“I often wonder if and members of the council has visited Holly Lane, except for [canvassing for] re-election votes, in the past seven years,” Young said, adding that the $36 million project is much smaller than the previous one of $60 million, so it could be expanded to include more roads.

“Is it smaller in order to get more referendums passed, so the residents are not startled? We need immediate road improvements, not in five years,” Young said, adding that while his taxes have increased, the re-paving of Holly Lane has been continually pushed off.

Phillip Caprese, also a resident of Holly Lane, said the condition of the road makes it loud, especially when plow trucks come through.

“The sewer in front of my house was caving in. You guys had to come and repair that,” Caprese said. “It sounds like a freight train when you guys are plowing during the winter. You’re beating up your equipment constantly, and putting patches on the road. I don’t see why you wouldn’t move Holly Lane up - 2025 sounds a little far out for us.”

Bob Roy, a resident of Circle Drive, asked about the map of streets, wanting to know about roads that appear to be unfinished from the previous project, specifically Oakwood and Woodland.

“There are a lot of cracks and a lot of potholes,” Roy said. “Every 10 or 12 feet there’s a crack where a bunch of weeds come through.”

Jack Sheridan, of Buchanan Road, said his street was redone approximately four or five years ago, but it’s now in terrible condition.

“The road in front of my house is in worse condition now than before they fixed it. As far as I’m concerned, it was a waste of time and money,” he said. “They even changed the pitch of the road, which made it more difficult for me to mow my lawn in the front. Now I have to stand in the street to use the mower.”

Arbor Road resident Whitney Ballard said his street was replaced circa 2010, and it has gotten worse over time. He was also concerned about the sidewalks, which, on the opposite side of his street, and neighboring Webster Road, are in poor shape.

“Sometimes they are tilted... almost so that it would be easy to have an accident if a child was riding a bike on it,” Ballard said, asking if town staff knew if sidewalks would also be replaced along with streets.

Walter Kruzel, a Charnley Road resident, said he’s in favor of the referendum.

“I think it’s to continue the effort that we started back in 2000, and if we didn’t, it would dwindle away and all the hard work we did would just go for nothing,” he said. “Whatever the list is, it’s better than nothing.”

For more information, visit www.enfield-ct.gov .