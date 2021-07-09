Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO Announce New Hires for Syracuse Build and Pathways to Apprenticeship Programs

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Montgomery Named Director of Syracuse Build at CNY Works. Ebony Farrow Named Program Manager for the Pathways to Apprenticeship Program. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO announced new staff to support Syracuse Build, the program launched by Mayor Walsh to prepare community members for careers in the construction industry. Christopher Montgomery was named the director of Syracuse Build which will be housed at CNY Works. Additionally, Ebony Farrow has joined CenterState CEO’s Economic Inclusion team as its Pathways to Apprenticeship program manager.

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Housing Authority#Trades Unions#Infrastructure#Educational Programs#Cny Works#Centerstate Ceo#Economic Inclusion#Syracuse Eoc#Syracuse Poster Project#Workforce Innovation#Syracuse Build#The Building Trades#Cnnybtc#Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 2

Community Policy