City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO Announce New Hires for Syracuse Build and Pathways to Apprenticeship Programs

Christopher Montgomery Named Director of Syracuse Build at CNY Works. Ebony Farrow Named Program Manager for the Pathways to Apprenticeship Program. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO announced new staff to support Syracuse Build, the program launched by Mayor Walsh to prepare community members for careers in the construction industry. Christopher Montgomery was named the director of Syracuse Build which will be housed at CNY Works. Additionally, Ebony Farrow has joined CenterState CEO’s Economic Inclusion team as its Pathways to Apprenticeship program manager.