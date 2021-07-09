Jason Momoa on How He Creeped Out Liam Neeson and Al Pacino When He Got to Hollywood | THR News

It would be amazing if people would be honest and claim that they wouldn’t want to do this same thing if their family was in the same position. In fact, it’s amazing to think that no one has ever gone to this kind of extreme, save for the idea that a lot of folks know very well the trouble they would bring down on their heads if they did. Sweet Girl is the story of a man that’s trying to keep his family together, meaning himself and his daughter, when his wife falls ill and dies after a pharmaceutical company decides not to market a drug that could have saved her life. Jason Momoa plays the lead as the husband and father that is out to teach the pharmaceutical company a lesson in what it means to be held responsible for the actions they take. In terms of realism it doesn’t feel likely that anyone would do such a thing unless they had the backing of enough people in the right positions to take on Big Pharma since, despite the fantastical idea that Big Pharma would send assassins after anyone to keep the matter quiet, there are plenty of people that feel that the government would do anything to keep its secrets.