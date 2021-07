TROY, MI – A gas tanker crash and explosion dumped 13,000 gallons of diesel and unleaded fuel onto I-75 near Detroit on Monday. Crews from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy remain at the scene three days after the incident assisting with the environmental response to the contamination that seeped off the freeway into a drainage ditch, EGLE spokeswoman Jill Greenberg told MLive. Assessment and cleanup are underway.