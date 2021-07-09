Cancel
Behold, Lizzo Wearing a Shirt With Lizzo’s Face on It

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo heard you love Lizzo. So, Lizzo put Lizzo on a shirt so you can admire two Lizzos at once. So, let’s do just that, shall we?. Incredible. Gorgeous. Nineties-mall-kiosk chic. The airbrush-style customized shirt has everything: diamonds emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo, dollar signs, some bejeweled embellishments, an image of Lizzo holding her phone and taking a selife, a grill. I will take seven, one Lizzo for every day of the week, please and thank you.

