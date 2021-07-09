Behold, Lizzo Wearing a Shirt With Lizzo’s Face on It

The Weeknd is one of the biggest artists in the world especially when it comes to the pop and r&b space. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has millions of dollars to spend on various items. If you've followed The Weeknd over the years, then you would know he has never been a flashy guy as far as his style is concerned. Big cumbersome chains with lots of diamonds have never really excited him. However, just like many of us out there, Abel can be a sucker for a good watch.