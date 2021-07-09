Cancel
Vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms, CDC advises

The Hill
 8 days ago
  • The new guidance applies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
  • However, only those 12 and older in the U.S. are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
  • The guidelines do not advise schools to mandate shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible students and do not offer recommendations for how schools can track which students are vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday eased COVID-19 guidelines for schools, advising that vaccinated staff and students do not need to wear masks indoors this fall.

The new guidance applies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, however, only those 12 and older in the U.S. are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, leaving a large proportion of school-age children unable to receive the jab.

The guidelines do not advise schools to mandate shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible students and do not offer recommendations for how schools can track which students are vaccinated.

School districts and local governments also have the authority to put their own rules in place despite the guidance. For example, Texas earlier this year prohibited public schools and most other government entities from requiring face coverings.

The recommendation comes as there’s been a general decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths as more Americans become vaccinated, although there’s been a slight uptick in cases.

The CDC said getting students back into the classroom for fall 2021 is a top priority.

“We recognize that we’re about a month out from school starting in some areas,” CDC official Erin Sauber-Schatz said, according to The Washington Post. “But we wanted to do a re-review...to make sure that the recommendations that we were making for the fall school year were based on science and the best available evidence that we have at the time.”

The health agency also recommends maintaining at least 3 feet of distance between students in classrooms, although it acknowledged that might not be possible.

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully reopen while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking,” the guidance said.

