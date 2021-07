Pine Labs has partnered with Atome, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, to enable flexible instalment payment options across merchant establishments in Malaysia. According to the official press release, Pine Labs has pioneered the BNPL category in India where it now has 95% market share of offline BNPL services. The company is accelerating BNPL payment acceptance and last-mile retail transaction technology in the Malaysian market and has already onboarded merchants and banks like CIMB Bank, AmBank, HSBC Bank, AFFIN BANK, and RHB Bank on its BNPL platform.