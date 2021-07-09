New York closed home sales jump 43 percent in May

ALBANY — New York realtors sold 10,694 previously-owned homes in May, up 43.2 percent from 7,467 homes sold in the year-ago month as the housing market stayed hot. Pending sales in May went up even more, almost doubling, indicating that further large increases in closed sales are coming in in the next couple of months. That’s according to the New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR)’s May housing-market report issued June 22.