Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cannabis Panel Fails to Issue Any Business Licenses

By Phil Kent
insideradvantage.com
 11 days ago

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission conducted a live streamed meeting on Wednesday that many observers thought might finally result in business applicants receiving licenses so they could manufacture medical marijuana. Yet the commission failed to issue any licenses, leaving applicants who have spent time and money during this process puzzled and confused as to what and when next steps will be taken.

insideradvantage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#Insideradvantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Dayton, OHwyso.org

Dayton Cannabis Businesses Host Free Expungement Clinic

It was the first expungement clinic since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the community rooms and hallways inside Mt. Enon Baptist Church were packed. A group of local marijuana businesses hosted a free marijuana expungement clinic this past Saturday. Organizer Tasha Rountree said they set up enough chairs and tables,...
Industryprescottenews.com

How legalization has increased innovation in the cannabis industry

A whole new world of possibilities for entrepreneurs and innovators has opened up with the legalization of cannabis. People are now able to grow, manufacture as well as distribute products that have a higher potency and that are healthier than they have ever been before. There are so many different types of cannabis available, so much that it can be difficult to know what you need or want.
Healththesunpapers.com

Voorhees moves forward with deciding cannabis business areas

At its meeting on July 12, the Voorhees Township committee began the process of bringing cannabis businesses to town by introducing two ordinances on first reading that detailed rules and regulations for the move. The first ordinance outlines the different classes of cannabis licenses (growing, manufacturing, selling, etc.), where they...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ban On Cannabis Businesses Finalized

JACKSON – One of the first orders of business during the most recent meeting of the Township Council was the passage of an ordinance prohibiting the operation of any class of recreational cannabis business within the community. Councilman Nino Borrelli said of ordinance 13-21, “if we do not pass an...
EconomyEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Cannabis will be big business in NM

New Mexico has become the 18th state to legalize recreational cannabis. It’s been a long time coming. Not counting a failed half-century drug war that grossly distorted the damage marijuana does to body and mind, New Mexicans started arguing in earnest over full legalization about 10 years ago — around when our neighbor to the north, Colorado, was preparing to blaze the trail. We had already been a frontrunner in the legalization of medical marijuana, but got cold feet when it came to recreational use.
PoliticsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Cannabis Commission Inches Closer To Issuing Grow Licenses

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission took a step toward approving cannabis cultivation licenses at its meeting July 7, but stopped short of announcing winners. After nearly two hours of closed executive session, the commission chair addressed members of the public who had tuned in to the virtual meeting to say they would not award licenses yet, while hinting at tension over the pace of the application approval process.
West Cape May, NJ987thecoast.com

WEST CAPE MAY TO ALLOW CANNABIS BUSINESSES

It looks like West Cape May will join Lower Township in allowing cannabis businesses in the community. The Borough Commission meets today and will vote on an ordinance that would permit the operation of certain cannabis businesses within the boundaries of the community. A public hearing will be held on the ordinance.
Akwesasne, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe prepares to issue first cannabis cultivation licenses

AKWESASNE — Applications for Tribal Cannabis Cultivation Licenses will be available through the Tribe’s Compliance Department on Friday. The Tribe’s adult use cannabis ordinance was formally adopted on June 28, according to Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications. This ordinance represents the first such cannabis law adopted by a...
Hilton Head Island, SCWRDW-TV

Changes to business license in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There is a change that every South Carolina business owner needs to know about when it comes to business licenses, but the details can get complicated. As of right now, if your South Carolina business makes money in different cities or towns, you have...
Randolph Township, OHnewjerseyhills.com

Randolph intros ordinance opting out of cannabis businesses

RANDOLPH TWP. - As expected, Township Council members on Thursday, July 8 introduced an ordinance that will let the township opt of allowing cannabis businesses within its borders. Introduced by unanimous vote, the ordinance will be adopted following a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. Towns...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WITF

Pitt study rejects idea that marijuana is a ‘gateway drug’

(Pittsburgh) — As Congressional Democrats push for cannabis legalization at the federal level, a new University of Pittsburgh study further throws water on the notion that marijuana is a so-called “gateway” drug. For decades, public health education programs and anti-legalization advocates have warned that marijuana use leads people to experiment...
Economythesunpapers.com

Evesham council mulls amendment for cannabis businesses

Mayor Jaclyn Veasy opened the July 15 Evesham council meeting by detailing multiple projects, including application of the Green Acres Grant for the Garden State Beagle Club and Black Run Preserve. The council has been trying to purchase the club for years. On March 11, a proposal was offered to...
Lotterywmay.com

Social Equity Cannabis Licenses To Be Awarded Soon

Long-awaited drawings to award Illinois cannabis dispensary licenses to “social equity” applicants will be held starting later this month. The bill that legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois mandated that some dispensary licenses go to communities and stakeholders who had been the most harmed by the “war on drugs.” But the social equity license lottery had been delayed for months amid complaints about the process. Three separate drawings will be held, on July 29th, August 5th, and August 19th, each awarding a portion of a total 185 new dispensary licenses statewide.
RetailBusiness Insider

A Quebec company, SiliCycle Inc., obtains its retail license for cannabis products

QUEBEC CITY, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - SiliCycle Inc., a company working in the health field, founded and established in Quebec City, takes a major step by announcing that it has obtained its retail license for cannabis products, topical products, cannabis extracts and edibles from Health Canada. It is with the contribution of its subsidiary PurCann Pharma and under the trademarks "Tyche", "Oovie" and "Ollopa" that the first products will be available on the Quebec and Canadian markets, starting from August for Tyche and subsequently for Oovie and Ollopa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy