First Chautauqua Lake Pops Concert Canceled Amid Lawsuit

erienewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYVILLE (WNY News Now) – This weekend’s kickoff of the Chautauqua Lake Pops concert series is on hold amid a lawsuit seeking to stop the production. The group’s founder Dan Dalpra told WNY News Now he was waiting until noon today to make the final call about the fate of Saturday’s show.

www.erienewsnow.com

