First Chautauqua Lake Pops Concert Canceled Amid Lawsuit

Listening to a sweet melody while swaying in unison to that warm summer breeze–that’s what we call a pure, unfettered moment. Now that concert venues have opened up and all that cheerful sunshine is here to stay, we can have more of those moments. No more isolated nights with just the TV as our only source of “human” interaction (unless, of course, we still want to). As things start to go back to normal, we can now enjoy outdoor concerts with our loved ones beside us. From having a full on picnic setup with charcuterie board on hand, to screaming our favorite lyrics right next to the stage while decked out in band memorabilia, each outdoor Salt Lake City concert venue offers something different. So instead of expecting a calm evening perched on a grassy hill, only to be surprised by a vibrant, active crowd, or vice versa, we’ve compiled a list of the best Salt Lake City outdoor concert venues, nuances and all.