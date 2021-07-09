Old bank being turned into luxury condos in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — An old bank is being turned into luxury condos and apartments, a West Virginia contractor said.

Plans call for transforming the Huntington Bank building in downtown Charleston, AB Contracting CEO Allen Bell told WCHS-TV. Bell purchased the 17-story building in April for $4.5 million and said demolition is just beginning, but he plans to offer 67 one- and two-bedrooms units. He said he hopes to have people moving in by next spring.

“As far as upper end living in Charleston, downtown you’ve got some, but I think the studies have showed there’s still a need for that,” he said.

Along with 24-hour security and an attached parking garage, contractors are considering putting in restaurants, retail and a bank on the first and second floors.

“Being able to walk to everything, it reminds me of things I’ve seen in Charleston, South Carolina, things I’ve seen in Columbus, Ohio,” he said. “I want to try to bring that aspect to Charleston, West Virginia.”