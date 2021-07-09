Police accuse North Carolina man in fatal hit-and-run

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run, police said.

Kill Devil Hills police say Corey M. Feickert, 36, was crossing an intersection on U.S. Highway 158 Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Donald S. McClanning. 55, news outlets reported. Both men are from Kill Devil Hills.

Feickert was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to police.

Investigators determined that McClanning was impaired and charged him with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. According to police, McClanning’s blood was drawn for testing and sent to the state crime lab for testing.

McClanning was jailed on a $30,000 bond. It couldn’t be determined on Friday if he has an attorney.