Adel man arrested for Valdosta shooting

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrested: Willie Curtis Chapman, African American male, 64 years of age, Adel resident. On July 7, 2021, at approximately 1:41 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after citizens called E911 to report hearing gunshots. As officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that two females were at South Georgia Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 19-year-old female, had a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The other victim, a 31-year-old female, had a gunshot wound to her leg.

