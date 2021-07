Tea time is a ritual that deserves all the flourishes, as far as we’re concerned. We’re talking tea pots, cups and saucers, and tiny sugar bowls – not to mention some well thought-through biscuit options (we need them robust enough for dunking, please). A good milk jug is, of course, a key part of this setup.It’s equally as critical when serving the perfect cup of Joe, too. Whether you like to brew in a cafetiere or chemex, or have a swish machine with spouts and nozzles at the ready, the right milk jug could not only help you get the...