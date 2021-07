With its embrace of the anti-science, anti-vaxx posture, the Right has embarked on a mission to undermine one of their most cherished and “sacred” touch stones. Ignoring the fact that they are turning their backs on their month-long calls for president 45 to get “credit” for Operation Warp Speed that lead to the science that created the vaccines they’re now terrified of, they are embracing the delightfully ironic position of “My body. My choice.”