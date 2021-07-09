How Real are Real Asset Strategies?

Increased transparency is at the heart of the ESG requirement for fund managers. Unlike listed companies, private equity (PE) firms don't report publicly on non-financial issues. However, that stance is changing as demand for non-financial reporting is rising from stakeholders. In their due diligence and overall monitoring of their fund managers, more and more limited partners (LPs) are asking for general partners (GPs) to disclose around a wide range of benchmarks such as gender and diversity, promotion rates, climate change and board-level responsibility at the private equity firm and their portfolio companies.