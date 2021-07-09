How Real are Real Asset Strategies?
The COVID-19 pandemic set off a rush for real assets, as investors ran for the safety of precious metals and other commodities. Silver ended up as 2020’s top-performing asset, up 47.4% for the year and 127.4% from its low in March, while gold prices soared by 24.6%. Commodities, in general, finished the year down 6.6%, but that loss masked an 87% recovery from lows set in April when oil prices briefly dipped into negative territory.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0