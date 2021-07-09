Mayor Becky Haas Speaks About the State of the City Address

Yesterday I gave my first State of the City address hosted by the Central Fort Bend Chamber. When I stepped on stage, knowing there were roughly 240 people there to hear me speak, it was a bit difficult, but I didn’t let my nerves take over. As I began my address, it all fell into place because I was speaking from my heart about the City I love and where I’ve spent my entire life. I updated everyone about plans that Richmond has for the future and told of the exciting, good things that our City has already accomplished during my first 8 months as your Mayor. Yes, Richmond, we have turned the corner and are moving full speed ahead!