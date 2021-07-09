Cancel
Chevy Low Cab Forward Sales Down 1.4 Percent In Q2 2021

By Alex Luft
gmauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEVROLET LOW CAB FORWARD -1.43% 1,515 1,537 +2.83% 2,472 2,404. Chevy Low Cab Forward sales during the second quarter of 2021 saw a slight year-over-year drop. The results represent the third decrease in year-over-year Low Cab Forward sales since the commercial truck launched in late 2016. Prior sales performance for the LCF involves a 10 percent growth in Q1 2021, a 10 percent decreased in Q4 2020, a 20 percent decrease in Q3 2020, an 18 percent growth in Q2 2020, and a 55 percent increase in Q1 2020.

