Ga. Southern’s Marrero on the importance of collaboration

Georgia Southern University has been collaborating with industries around the state in an effort spearheaded President Kyle Marrero, whom we profiled in the latest JAMES Magazine. The school is working with healthcare providers to improve rural healthcare issues and increase the number of certified nurses, and a couple of months ago announced the naming of the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music. This collaboration with the 138-year-old instrument company hopes to make Georgia Southern one of the musical centers of the Southeast.