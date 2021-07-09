Cancel
FAQ: What does Biden’s new order about businesses and competition mean for consumers?

By Rachel Siegel, Cat Zakrzewski
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Friday will sign an executive action that seeks to rein in corporate powerhouses and boost competition across a slew of major industries. The sprawling action, which includes 72 different directives, is meant to address growing concerns from Democrats about corporate consolidation in the U.S. economy and add scrutiny to the ways airline fees, prescription drug costs and Internet service is priced.

Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

US warns against American business operations in Hong Kong

The U.S. is warning American businesses against engaging in operations in Hong Kong as China’s influence in the city continues to grow. The Department of State, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security issued the advisory on Friday, saying new laws in Hong Kong such as the National Security Law (NSL) could negatively affect companies.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden's competition executive order is big on ambition but lacks teeth

On July 9, President Joe Biden signed the "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy." In a fact sheet accompanying that order, the White House claimed that it "established a whole-of-government effort to promote competition in the American economy, includ[ing] 72 initiatives by more than a dozen federal agencies to promptly tackle some of the most pressing competition problems across our economy."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

President Biden’s New Executive Order Seeks To Recast The Face Of Competition

Business leaders will need to reorient themselves to a significantly changed federal antitrust climate following President Biden’s July 9 executive order on the promotion of competition in the American economy. For many companies, the executive order may prompt a significant change in their strategic direction. For their officers and directors, it may prompt a significant change in their evaluation of competitive and growth initiatives.
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration thinks you should be allowed to fix the things you buy

On Friday, President Biden issued a sweeping executive order promising action on various fronts — from drug prices to fees charged by airlines — to improve competition within the American economy. Among the most consequential if often-overlooked issues the order addresses is the “right to repair.”. Right to repair is...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The bogus GOP claim that Biden is responsible for higher gasoline prices

“As millions of Americans travel this holiday weekend, they are feeling the cost of Biden’s policies at the pump. Gas prices are at their highest level in 7 years.”. “Nowhere are Americans feeling the pain more than at the pump. Gasoline prices have spiked about 70 cents per gallon since President Biden was inaugurated. They will only continue to climb.”
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s Competition Order Bolsters The Case For A Lockheed-Aerojet Merger

President Biden’s executive order launching a whole-of-government campaign to promote competition in the U.S. economy is long overdue. Enforcement of antitrust measures has become so lax that virtually every big merger wins federal approval, even when the resulting combination will likely dominate a critical industry. However, if you think that...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden to push for net neutrality rules in competition order

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories.Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Biden’s executive order, minimum taxes

More competition: Biden signs order targeting big business. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that targets what he says are anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy. The changes, he says, will also boost workers’ wages and consumer protections. However, new regulations that agencies may write to translate his policy into actual rules could trigger major legal battles. Biden’s order, signed Friday, aims to cut down on “noncompete” agreements that keep workers from moving to other jobs. It also takes aim at business giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon by calling for greater scrutiny of mergers by dominant internet platforms. And it targets shippers that it says are charging American exporters too much. ___
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s Competition Order Seen Fueling Long-Run Gains for Economy

President Joe Biden’s new plan to promote competition across industries and in the labor market can deliver long-run gains for the U.S. economy by boosting productivity and wages, economists say. The president announced an executive order on Friday that directs federal agencies to ban or limit non-compete agreements -- which...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden targets competition in tech, healthcare in sweeping order

President Biden signed on Friday an executive order that the White House bills as an effort to target anticompetitive practices in tech, healthcare and other parts of the economy while boosting workers’ wages and consumer protections. The sweeping order includes 72 actions and recommendations that the White House says “will...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden signs executive order promoting economic competition

President Biden signed an executive order on Friday promoting economic competition, which will give his administration the power to crack down on some businesses who use monopolizing practices. Jeff Stein, an economics reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Business groups bash Biden order targeting anti-competitive practices

Prominent business groups on Friday criticized President Biden ’s sweeping executive order that aims to promote competition in the economy and counter corporate consolidation. Biden’s order targets several industries controlled by a small number of powerful companies in an attempt to crack down on "anti-competitive practices" that the administration says...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

What Biden’s ‘right to repair’ order could mean for Apple and Tesla

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden signed an executive order today, asking the Federal Trade Commission to force tech companies to let consumers repair their own devices—or use the technician of their choice—instead of having to use authorized repair technicians.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

New Biden executive order takes aim at big business

President Joe Biden directed government agencies to craft new regulations aimed at fostering competition in business and labor markets, a rebuke of a 40-year path that he said diminished the country’s economic growth, drove down investment, and led to fewer small businesses.
POTUSWashington Post

We learned from the financial crisis. We can learn from the pandemic.

We are now nearly a year and a half into the pandemic. Enough time has passed to start looking back and drawing lessons, especially when comparing it with the last great jolt to the international system — the global financial crisis. Did we learn any lessons from 2008? Have we handled this one any better?
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden once again bungles a story about low-wage noncompete agreements

“There’s noncompete clauses of people running the machines that lay down asphalt. If, in fact, you get offered a job and you know, you’re in Arkansas doing it, a specific example is you can’t take a job in west Texas to do it. What in the hell does that have to do with anything? … Or there were clauses in McDonald’s contracts: You can’t leave Burger King to go to McDonald’s. Come on. Is there a trade secret about what’s inside that patty?”

