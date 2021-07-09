FAQ: What does Biden’s new order about businesses and competition mean for consumers?
President Biden on Friday will sign an executive action that seeks to rein in corporate powerhouses and boost competition across a slew of major industries. The sprawling action, which includes 72 different directives, is meant to address growing concerns from Democrats about corporate consolidation in the U.S. economy and add scrutiny to the ways airline fees, prescription drug costs and Internet service is priced.www.washingtonpost.com
