Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. bounced 1.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the air carrier is taking advantage of the "resurgence" in travel as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, by saying it was adding nearly 150 flights to warm-weather cities in the U.S., and boosting service to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The stock's rally comes after it fell 6.4% amid a four-day losing streak through Thursday. United said it will fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Nevada starting November through March 2022, and will increase...