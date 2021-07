From the new collection Angel Dream, the reimagined album of Tom’s songs for the movie She’s The One. When he was making Wildflowers, as his devoted fans know well, Tom Petty was on fire, creatively. It’s a fire that burned through his entire career – but this was different. He was writing great songs in every style, and so many of them that Wildflowers couldn’t contain them all. Tom had 25 that he chose and intended to use as a double album. Lenny Waronker of Warner Brothers discouraged this, and so Tom kept fifteen on the album. Fifteen classic songs from the heart and soul of the great rock & roll purist. No filler. Tom Petty songs.