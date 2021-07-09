Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Driver leads police on long 10-mph pursuit, then disappears on foot

By Bay Area News Group
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver with four flat tires led Washington police officers on a 10-mph pursuit for more than an hour and then managed to escape them on foot. The drawn-out incident began around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Kennewick, the police report said. Officers had spotted a 24-year-old man who was wanted on warrants for drug and driving offenses. Knowing that he had a history of fleeing police, they laid down spike strips in his presumed path before attempting a traffic stop.

