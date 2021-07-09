Pokémon Unite: When does it release on Android?
Eschewing the usual Pokémon formula, Pokémon Unite is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) that takes place on Aeos Island. It's here that players will compete in 5v5 battles and score points against their opponents to win matches. Players will earn these points by defeating rival Pokémon and depositing the Aeos energy they earn in the opposing player's goal zones. Players will be able to catch wild Pokémon, level up, and evolve their Pokémon.www.androidcentral.com
Comments / 0