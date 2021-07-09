Pokémon Unite: When does it release on Android?

The latest First Partner Pack arrives from the Pokémon TCG today. Take a look below to see what you get in this oversized booster pack. Today, July 6th, 2021 will see the release of Pokémon TCG: First Partner Pack – Sinnoh. This follows the monthly release of these sets of jumbo cards, each of which features oversized reprint cards featuring the focus region's starters with a golden Pokémon 25th Anniversary stamp. The series started with Galar and then continued with Alolan, Kalos, and Unova. With this month's release focusing on the Sinnoh Starters of the Grass-type Turtwig, the Fire-type Chimchar, and the Water-type Piplup, we are now more than halfway through this series. First Partner Pack releases will continue each month until every generation has had one, with Hoenn releasing in August, Johto in September, and finally Kanto in October.