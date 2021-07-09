Flyer Depicting Neo-Nazi Symbol Posted On Block Of Warren County Businesses, Report Says

Greenwich Street in Belvidere Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A handwritten flyer depicting the symbol of a Neo-Nazi group was posted on a block of Warren County businesses, reports say.

“’Theres nothing hatful/racist’ about showing ‘white pride,’” read the mistake-riddled flyer, which was pinned on a pole on Greenwich Street in Belvidere over July 4 weekend, LehighValleyLive reported Friday.

The middle of the flyer showed the Aryan Nations logo, which appears as a long letter ’N’ and a sword topped with a crown, according to the report, which cites the Anti-Defamation League.

Though the piece of propaganda had been removed by Tuesday, at least six instances of “flyering” — a form of white nationalist propaganda — have been reported in Warren County within the last 18 months, the outlet stated; meanwhile, the town’s mayor, Joe Kennedy, said he believed the incident was isolated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.