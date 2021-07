The latest news out of Charter Communications proves it can play nice with other companies when it wants to. Thursday, ViacomCBS and Charter, owners of the Spectrum cable service, announced a partnership that will allow for the “continued carriage of ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports networks, in addition to licensing ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, and Noggin, for future distribution to Spectrum customers.”