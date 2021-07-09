Cancel
Public Health

Hunger kills 11 people every minute: Oxfam

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunger kills 11 people per minute , a figure that has multiplied six times in the last year, even exceeding the deaths caused by COVID-19 . This was revealed by the NGO Oxfam in a report published this Friday that highlights the war, the pandemic and climate change as the main causes of the crisis.

