Bystanders rush to prevent carnival ride from tipping over at Michigan festival

I mean we were JUST talking about this kind of thing before we went on vacation one afternoon. Look, we’ve taken all the chances in life we plan to. We’ve ridden every kind of thrill ride imaginable and put ourselves in harms way for fun more times than we can count. We’re done. Especially when it comes to carnival rides. Sure, they look like cheap fun…until they’re not. How about THESE thrill seekers at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan? The passengers appear to be in grave danger as the ride looks like it’s going to fall over with them still swinging back and forth. Uh, no.