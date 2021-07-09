The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week
The 4th of July has come and gone, and by this point you've seen enough summer to exhaust your seasonal stores of madras and gingham. What to do? In short, get weird: take creative risks with rodeo print viscose pants from Nikben, patchwork denim shirts from Drake's and Zebra-pattern slippers from Stubbs & Wootton that evoke a certain Wes Anderson film. On the other hand, you can remain classic with a smart linen sport coat alternative from The Armoury or the return of Anthology's Instagram-approved knitted tee. Either way, get into it below.
