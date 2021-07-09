The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

We are now in the throes of summer, which means that our electric bills are going to be pretty steep at the end of the month. Let’s mitigate that by stepping outdoors and dropping it like it’s hot (literally) with some, well, drops. The week’s releases have given us specs from an Olympic skateboarder, a collab via Biggie and Budweiser, and some mighty cool Balenciaga kicks exclusively at Kith. Virgil Abloh is also reclaiming his DJ roots with a new collection, and H&M has hopped on the Keith Haring bandwagon. We even have an option for the little man in your life, too. Now get to buying and try to stay cool, because the temperature is killer.